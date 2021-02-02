FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
See Also: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.