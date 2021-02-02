FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.27. 71,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,294. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.