Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.43 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

