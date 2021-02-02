Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,522,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $106.93.

