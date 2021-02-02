AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,994,058 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994,058 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 28,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,269. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

