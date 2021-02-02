Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 30,934 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. 17,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,291. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

