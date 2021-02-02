The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 550,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 206,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.