Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.56. The company has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

