AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after buying an additional 2,175,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 126,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.