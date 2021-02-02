SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,857,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 54,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.