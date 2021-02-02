Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 893,732 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

