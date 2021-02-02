AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.37 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.09. 57,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

