Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Up 39.5% in January

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 831,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTI shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $330,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 49,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,338. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

