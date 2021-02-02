Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.45. 8,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,834. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $320.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

