First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
NYSE AG traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
