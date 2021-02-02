First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE AG traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.