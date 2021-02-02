Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 191,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

