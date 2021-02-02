Lubert Adler Management Company LP Buys New Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,000. Safehold comprises about 3.0% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned 0.85% of Safehold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $79.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

