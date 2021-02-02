2,800 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

