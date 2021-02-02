Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 184,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 745.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

FNDC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.73. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,444. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

