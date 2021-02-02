Opes Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.31. 238,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

