Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth comprises approximately 2.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Bandwidth worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 323,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND traded up $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.55. 15,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.