Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $84,829,000 after buying an additional 398,984 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.