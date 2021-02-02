ERC20 (ERC20) Hits One Day Volume of $42,757.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $42,757.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00065813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.15 or 0.00855898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.03 or 0.05009390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014774 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

