Paradiem LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $29.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $587.95. 100,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

