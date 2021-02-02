Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $9,674.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00264551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00100806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00030545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

