Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

