Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

