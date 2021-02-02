Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.43 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Intel makes up 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

