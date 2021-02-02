Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522,996 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08.

