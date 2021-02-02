Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.79.

FNV traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. 64,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.90. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

