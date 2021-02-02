Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.74

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.74 and last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 17902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 10,756 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $484,342.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 478,116 shares in the company, valued at $21,529,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 952,808 shares of company stock worth $49,486,192 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

