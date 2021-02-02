First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $227.28

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.28 and last traded at $227.10, with a volume of 29824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.88 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

