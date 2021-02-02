Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Sysco stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.04. 138,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,913. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,022.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

