$702.22 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $702.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.91 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

EPAM stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,258. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $369.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.78.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

