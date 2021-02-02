Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.52. 29,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,479. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

