United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

