SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,067 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

