iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

