Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Grows By 28.1%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 515.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRGSF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a report on Sunday, December 20th.

GRGSF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

