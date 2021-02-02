Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,434. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.27. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

