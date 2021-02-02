International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,553,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 417,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICAGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

