Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

2/2/2021 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $508.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results driven by broad-based secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. The company saw an increase in NAND demand related to 5G migration, video, and new game consoles. It witnessed persistent Foundry strength in the quarter. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain concerns.”

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $568.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $519.00 to $583.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $495.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $575.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $530.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $620.00.

1/26/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $420.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $616.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $557.00.

1/8/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $472.00 to $519.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $495.00.

12/28/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $553.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $451.00 to $557.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $465.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.94. 53,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

