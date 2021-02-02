City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $492.00

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 492 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 43701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.18).

The company has a market capitalization of £240.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 448.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

About City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

