Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1368697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$64.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

