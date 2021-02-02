Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Decreases By 19.6%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTRF remained flat at $$13.88 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.