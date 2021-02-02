Orca Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,745 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,546. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.