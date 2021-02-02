Paradiem LLC Invests $3.57 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. International Paper comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

