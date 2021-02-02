Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cargojet from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$160.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

