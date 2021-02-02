Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.54. 91,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,690. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

