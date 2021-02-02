Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,600 Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Endo International were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. 192,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,997. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL).

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.