Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Trinity Biotech accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Trinity Biotech worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 201.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 14,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,909. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Trinity Biotech plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.